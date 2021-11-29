    For Quick Alerts
      Kriti Sanon Has No Time To Catch A Breather, Shooting For This Film Currently

      Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses of Bollywood with a lineup packed with big-ticket projects, managing which the actress is always hopping from set to set.

      Recently, Kriti Sanon was seen at the Mumbai airport returning from the UK, as she looked super stylish and glam in an all black ensemble. A source close to the star shares, "Kriti returned from UK after wrapping up the first schedule of Ganapath, where she also shot for a few of her action scenes."

      He continues, "The moment Kriti returned, she had no time to catch a breather as she had to unpack and get ready to leave for Delhi the very next day to start the shoot for her Rohit Dhawan project, Shehzada. She will be in the capital for about 2 weeks for her first schedule."

      The Mimi actress left the audiences super impressed with her craft in the film which has been touted by critics as Kriti's career best performance.

      After releasing 2 films this year already, Kriti also has Shehzada, Ganapath, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush in the pipeline next.

      Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 23:54 [IST]
