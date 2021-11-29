Kriti Sanon Has No Time To Catch A Breather, Shooting For This Film Currently

Kriti
Sanon
is
one
of
the
busiest
actresses
of
Bollywood
with
a
lineup
packed
with
big-ticket
projects,
managing
which
the
actress
is
always
hopping
from
set
to
set.
Recently,
Kriti
Sanon
was
seen
at
the
Mumbai
airport
returning
from
the
UK,
as
she
looked
super
stylish
and
glam
in
an
all
black
ensemble.
A
source
close
to
the
star
shares,
"Kriti
returned
from
UK
after
wrapping
up
the
first
schedule
of
Ganapath,
where
she
also
shot
for
a
few
of
her
action
scenes."
He
continues,
"The
moment
Kriti
returned,
she
had
no
time
to
catch
a
breather
as
she
had
to
unpack
and
get
ready
to
leave
for
Delhi
the
very
next
day
to
start
the
shoot
for
her
Rohit
Dhawan
project,
Shehzada.
She
will
be
in
the
capital
for
about
2
weeks
for
her
first
schedule."
The
Mimi
actress
left
the
audiences
super
impressed
with
her
craft
in
the
film
which
has
been
touted
by
critics
as
Kriti's
career
best
performance.
After
releasing
2
films
this
year
already,
Kriti
also
has
Shehzada,
Ganapath,
Bachchan
Pandey,
Bhediya
and
Adipurush
in
the
pipeline
next.