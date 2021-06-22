Kriti Sanon In Talks To Star In Hindi Adaptation Of Kill Bill, Anurag Kashyap To Direct The Film: Report

Quentin Tarantino's cult classic Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman, is considered to be one of his finest works. A few years ago, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had acquired the rights to remake this martial arts film.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers are in talks with Kriti Sanon to step into Uma Thurman's shoes in this adaptation which is touted to be a homage to Tarantino's classic. The film will be helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Nikhil has been working closely on the script of Kill Bill adaptation with Anurag Kashyap all through the lockdown. The duo are calling it a homage to the original film and have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the Quentin Tarantino directorial. Anurag and Nikhil have now taken a step ahead to move on to the casting front and initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the lead."

The source further said that the actress has agreed in principle to do the film and will initiate the paperwork soon. If Kriti signs the dotted line then this would be her first out-and-out action film for which she will be undergoing a lot of prep in multiple forms of action.

"It's the character of an assassin, termed as the deadliest woman in the world. The action aside, there runs a strong undercurrent of revenge and emotions all through the narrative, much like the original film," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying. The report further stated that besides Kriti, the movie will also star two other actresses in key roles.

Kill Bill revolves around a former assassin who wakes from coma after four years and wreaks vengeance on the team of assassins who betrayed her. Uma Thurman had received a Golden Globe Best Actress nomination in 2004 for this film.

Last year in an interview with Bollywoodlife, Nikhil Dwivedi had shared an update on the status of this Kill Bill adaptation. He was quoted as saying, "It's more of a homage that I want to create. I won't say that I want to remake Kill Bill. But that's a work in progress for sure. It's been worked out. Anurag Kashyap is working on it, and hopefully we should be into the first stage soon."

He had also talked about the casting process and said, "I think I'll leave that to the director (Kashyap) -he has one or two (contenders) in his mind, and as soon as we form some kind of formality in our minds, we'll certainly speak to them."

Speaking about Kriti Sanon, the actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi, Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath.