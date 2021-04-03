Kriti Sanon Is Nervous To Attempt Action Opposite Tiger Shroff In Ganapath; Says 'He Is So Good At It'

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala's 2014 film Heropanti. Seven years later, the duo is now all set to reunite on screen for Vikas Bahl's action flick Ganapath.

In a recent chat with Mid-day, Kriti opened up about sharing screen space again and said, "It has taken too long to collaborate with my first co-star." The actress revealed that the film will hit the shooting floors in July and admitted that she is nervous to film the action sequences with Tiger.

"We will begin shooting in July. I am nervous to attempt action opposite Tiger because he is so good at it. When sharing a frame with him in such a film, you need to be [pitch perfect]; otherwise, your [limitations] will be noticed. I think he will help me better my stunts on the set," Kriti told the tabloid.

Talking about how she utilized the lockdown to shed off 11 kgs which she had piled on for her role in her upcoming film Mimi, Kriti shared that she resorted to in-house exercise since she couldn't attend the gym. "When I was gaining weight, I had increased my food intake. So, in this period, I reverted to my regular [meal plan] and cut down on my sugar intake," Kriti shared with the leading tabloid.

Lately, Kriti has been juggling between multiple projects because of her choc-o-bloc work schedule. After wrapping up a major chunk of Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, the actress recently started shooting for Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Besides these films, Kriti Sanon is also a part of Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya which is currently being shot in Arunachal Pradesh.

