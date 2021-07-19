Kriti Sanon On Blind Items: That Comes Under Mental Harassment Because It Affects The Families Of Individuals

Last year, when the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise broke, actress Kriti Sanon took a firm stand against the blind items written by many entertainment portals. Slamming those blind items, Kriti had explained that it not only affects the individual but is also illegal to put such kind of stories in front of the audiences.

When netizens learnt about Sushant's death, they had partially blamed blind items for making the actor feel inferior about himself. Actress Kangana Ranaut had also bashed the culture of writing such items.

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Kriti spoke about repercussions of blind items and said, "I think it's just obnoxious. You don't basically have the guts and type in gossip. Most of them are not true. It's hearsay; there are no facts. If you know it's a fact then write the name. Who stopped you? [You should] have the guts to write the name. If you can't write the name then don't write. That's not journalism."

She further said, "I think that comes under mental harassment because I think it affects the families of individuals and beyond that. It kinda might sometimes be hampering some relationships. People are in relationships and it might affect them psychologically. We don't even realise it. I think it should be banned."

With respect to work, Kriti is gearing up for Mimi in which she plays a surrogate mother. The film is slated to be released on July 30, 2021 and it also casts Pankaj Tripathi in a key role.