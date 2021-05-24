Kriti Sanon On Completing 7 Years In Bollywood: I Got The Feeling Of Being Accepted Right From The Beginning

Yesterday (May 23, 2021), actress Kriti Sanon completed seven years in Bollywood. The gorgeous actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff with Sabbir Khan's Heropanti and since then, she has always received love from her army of fans.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Kriti was asked how she looks back at her journey in the film industry, she said that she finds her journey 'extremely special'.

She explained, "I come from a simple, middle-class family- my mom is a professor and dad is a chartered accountant. I am an engineer, and I had never thought that acting would be my profession. And here I am today, realising that acting is one thing that gets me excited. It gives me satisfaction, peace and is something that keeps me going."

"Initially, my relatives and friends told me that Bollywood is too big a dream to pursue and there are too many people who are struggling and want to be in this industry. So, I do feel fortunate to get opportunities to come this far and live my dream," added the Dilwale actress.

When asked if Bollywood was welcoming enough for her, she said that she has never worked towards getting accepted in Bollywood. She further asserted that she just wanted to get opportunities and to work with directors of her own choice.

"Yes, you do need people who believe in you, and I am lucky to have people like Sajid Nadiadwala, Dinesh Vijan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashutosh Gowariker who showed faith in me and that only motivated me to do better. I got the feeling of being accepted right from the beginning, but it took me some time to find my place in the industry," said Sanon.

Kriti concluded by saying that she has always been a learner, which is probably why she has reached where she is today.