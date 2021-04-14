Kriti Sanon On Doing Different Genres Of Films In 2021: It Keeps Me On My Toes

2021 is going to be a super busy year for actress Kriti Sanon, as she has multiple projects in her kitty. However, the best part about her busy schedule is that she is going to explore different genres of cinema with her upcoming projects. On one side, she will be seen in horror-comedy Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, while on the other side, she will feature in mythological drama Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Apart from these two films, she also has entertainers like Bachchan Pandey and Ganapath and social drama like Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Kriti told a leading daily, "My work is so exciting because no set, no film is like the other. Doing such varied genres is helping me explore different shades of myself as an actor. From Bhediya being a horror comedy to action in Ganapath, mythology in Adipurush and an entertainer like Bachchan Pandey- I have many genres that I am working on right now which makes all the work even more exciting and interesting. It does also keep me on my toes."

While Kriti is reuniting with her past co-stars like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Tiger Shroff, it would be interesting to see her opposite Prabhas for the first time. The duo will be seen in Adipurush, wherein Prabhas will portray the role of Lord Rama and Kriti, of Goddess Sita.

Earlier, while speaking about her role, Kriti had told a media portal, "When you're telling a story that is not set in today's times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan-India film, so I had to work on my Telugu."

Well, we can't wait to see the different avatars of Kriti on the silver screen.

