Kriti Sanon On Why She Remained Silent Post Sushant's Demise: There Was Too Much Negativity Around

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise was a major talking point last year. However, the late actor's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon was one of the few ones who didn't say much back then, and restricted her communication on this topic on social media.

In a recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, Kriti opened up about the same and said that she held her tongue because there was too much negativity around.

The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn't want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn't want to be a part of that negativity."

She added, "I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn't feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud."

In the same interview, Kriti further said that she is glad that the year 2020 is now a thing of the past. Calling it the worst year of her life, she said, "I would just delete the year had it been in my hands."

Earlier, Kriti had penned an emotional note after Sushant's demise on her Instagram page. Her post read, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't.. I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."

The actress was one of the few Bollywood celebrities who attended Sushant's funeral amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kriti shared a close bond with the late actor and had worked with him in Dinesh Vijan's 2017 film Raabta.

