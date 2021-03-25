Kriti Sanon Pens A Lovely Note For Her Father On His Birthday, Says 'You Deserve An Award'

A while ago, actress Kriti Sanon shared some lovely childhood pictures on her Instagram page, wherein she is seen with her dad Rahul Sanon. Today is Kriti's father's birthday and the actress made sure to pen a beautiful note for her doting dad.

Praising her father, Kriti wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the man I love the most!! ❤️❤️ You have handled 3 strong headed, demanding, childish women with so much patience and love! You deserve an award! Haha.. my go-to person for every little thing and the most hyper-yet-calmest person in our house- Papa, you are the bestest.. and i love you so much more than i express! 🤗❤️ Thank you for always letting me fly 🦋 .. @sanonrahul"

Kriti's post was so heart-touching that within a few hours of being uploaded, it received more than six lakh likes on Instagram.

Just like Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon also posted a birthday note for her father and wrote that she adores the man her father is!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon To Reunite With Kartik Aaryan For Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake?

"Happy birthday to my main man!! ♥️♥️ @sanonrahul I love you SO much!! I absolutely adore the man you are! The kindest, sweetest and the most caring. Never shopping for yourself, never buying things for yourself and always always keeping muma and us as your priority. There can be no one like you papa🥺♥️ Luckiest to be your little👼🏻 Praying for your health, happiness and for all your little little dreams(which you just keep sacrificing) to come true!! 🤗♥️"

Coming back to Kriti, fans can't wait to see her opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film also casts Sunny Singh in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Adipurush: First Look Poster Of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Might Release On THIS Date