Kriti Sanon Reacts To Being Called 'Female Aamir Khan'; Says 'Don't Put Me Under So Much Pressure'

Kriti Sanon had received rave reviews for her performance in Laxman Utekar's Mimi in which she had essayed the role of a dancer who agrees to be a surrogacy mother to earn some quick buck to fulfill her dream of being an actress. To get into the skin of her character, the actress had even piled up 15 kg for her role.

Recently in an interaction with India Today, Kriti was asked if she can be called 'female Aamir Khan' given that she too doesn't shy away from getting out of her comfort zone for her on screen characters just like the superstar.

To this, she replied, "Nahi nahi itna zyada pressure mat dijiye. Aamir Khan sir ko touch karna bohot door ki baat hain (No, no, don't put me under so much pressure. It's a long way to being compared with Aamir Khan)."

She further added, "But yes main itna bol sakti hoon ki jab aap itna mehnat karte hain, aur itna passion se ek character ko jeete hain...aur jab woh bohot saraya jaata hain...jab log aapke kaam ko dekte hai..tab wo satisfaction aata hain (But I can say that when people appreciate you for a character which you have essayed with passion, there's a feeling of satisfaction)."

In the same conversation, she also talked about her views on live-in relationships and said that while there's nothing wrong in the concept, she won't enter into one at least for now.

She was quoted as saying, "There is nothing wrong in it. But, agar aap mujhe puchoge ki aaj, nahi....mere parents I don't think...meri mom bohot bindaas behave karti hai...bolegi haan toh kya hogya...but when I have to or when I will...she will ask me what is the need...so I don't feel the need. But tomorrow if I am in a relationship, and I have to test it before marriage...because marriage is an important decision...then you never know (No, when it comes to personally, I don't think my mom will be cool with it, but you never know.)"

Workwise, Kriti Sanon has multiple projects lined up such as Adipurush, Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Ganapath.