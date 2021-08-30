Kriti Sanon Recalls Being Screamed At In Front Of 20 Models By Choreographer; 'I Started Crying'

Post the release of Mimi, actress Kriti Sanon is in tremendous buzz. Netizens are in awe of her acting chops, as well as simplicity. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Kriti recalled an unpleasant experience from modelling days and said she was yelled at by a choreographer in front of twenty people.

While speaking to Brut India, Kriti said, "When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers)."

She further added that she cried her heart out, but one advice of her mother stayed with her.

"So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, 'I don't know if this profession is for you. I don't. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.' And I think confidence is something that I gained with time," added the Heropanti actress.

With respect to work, Kriti will next be seen in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush in her kitty, wherein she will be seen opposite Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, respectively.