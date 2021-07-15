Kriti Sanon Reveals She Is Unsure Of Delivering A Child Unlike Her Character In Mimi

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her upcoming film Mimi that is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. By the looks of the trailer, the actress will be essaying the role of a surrogate mother in the movie. However, in a recent interview, Kriti revealed that she is not so sure of delivering a child in real life and is quite scared of it.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about the same, Kriti Sanon said, "I have seen a lot of real delivery videos on YouTube and all I can say is I am petrified to deliver a child in real life. I am not sure if I want to deliver or not in real life... The second half of the film is difficult for me. Especially when Mimi becomes a mother. Because this was a scene that I couldn't relate to - a delivery means a lot of mental change and not just physical change. Gaining 15 kilos was definitely tough but the delivery scene in the film was the toughest. And I was very nervous about it."

The Housefull 4 actress also spoke about the delivery scene in the movie. Kriti revealed, "Mostly in Hindi films we sometimes put comic relief in it and sometimes it is done in a subtle way. But our director Laxman Utekar wanted to film this in a realistic manner. He told me a man should experience the pain while seeing you. They should feel what a woman goes through while delivering and look at his wife and feel proud. That was the brief he shared."

Talking about the movie, it has been helmed by Laxman Utekar. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in the lead roles. The trailer of the same was released recently and was positively received by the masses. The makers are all set to release the first song from Mimi titled 'Param Sundari' tomorrow (July 16). The movie is all set to release on July 30 on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. Apart from this, Kriti Sanon will be seen in movies like Bhediya, Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey and Ganapath.