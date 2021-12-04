Kriti Sanon Reveals What Was Her Backup Career Option, Says She Had Planned To Give Her GMAT Entrance Exams

Kriti Sanon is in an extremely flourishing space when it comes to her professional front. The actress has many interesting projects lined up in her kitty. However, just like other celebs who have worked hard to make it big in the industry and were sceptical about the profession, Kriti recently admitted that she and her parents had a backup option as they were not sure about her film career. She revealed that her parents expected her to give her GMAT entrance exams if she would have failed to make it big in the industry.

Kriti Sanon spoke at Agenda Aaj Tak 2021 that she had five years to try and carve a niche for herself in the industry. The Housefull 4 actress revealed, "They said you go and follow your dreams so that you don't have any regrets later, but you must appear for your GMAT entrance exams. That score is valid for 5 years. So you basically have 5 years to try, and you can come back if it doesn't work out."

She further went on to say, "There was a point when there was. A career in films is not considered a very secure career. It's not a 9-to-5 job. If your films work, you work, if they don't, you might not get work. My parents, like any other middle-class parents, were sceptical about my career. So they said first you have to complete your engineering degree. Which I am glad I did because mentally I was at peace. I wasn't desperate to get something. I was passionate. When you don't have something to fall back on in life, you end up taking wrong decisions."

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also spoke about her diverse lineup of movies recently. The Raabta actress said, "A movie like this doesn't come your way very often. So, as an actor, you have to tell yourself that you are not going to get these kinds of roles all the time. You need to balance it out by doing films of all genres. There could be projects that are challenging in different ways; for example, when I'm doing an action film, it is also something that I've never done before. In Ganapath or Adipurush, the aura and the weight of the character that I'm playing are exciting for me." Apart from Ganapath and Adipurush, Kriti will also be seen in movies like Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey and Shehzada.