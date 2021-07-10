Kriti Sanon Starrer Mimi To Release On July 30, Actress Shares New Poster And Stills

Kriti Sanon has unveiled the release date of her upcoming movie Mimi. The film is all set to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema as well as on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The trailer of the same will be released on July 13, 2021.

Kriti Sanon also shared some new stills and posters from Mimi that will further increase the excitement of the fans. She shared some glimpses of her character sporting a baby bump on the timelines of 12, 16, 20, 24, 28, 32, 36 and 40 weeks. Her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi and Saie Tamhankar can also be seen in these stills. One can see various shades of Kriti's character from the movie.

She captioned it stating, "It's nothing like what you're expecting! Delivering the #Mimi trailer on 13th JULY, #Tuesday!Beyond Thrilled!! Stay tuned." Celebs like Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi and Sanya Malhotra poured in some love on the post. The actress' Bhediya director Amar Kaushik also praised the stills from the movie. Take a look at the video.

Apart from this, the Housefull 4 actress shared a new poster of Mimi. The poster has her sitting down with an exasperated expression while sporting her baby bump. The characters of Pankaj Tripathi and Saie Tamhankar can also be seen in the poster. Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon also commented on the same stating, "Mimi is the cutest." Take a look at the poster.

Talking about the film Mimi, it has been helmed by director Laxman Utekar and is touted to be a Hindi remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Earlier, Kriti Sanon had shared the first poster of the movie that showed her character clutching on what looked like a baby bump but appeared to be a huge question mark sign. The tagline of the movie is 'Nothing Like What You Are Expecting."

Kriti Sanon had also shared a still of her character looking lovingly at a shirtless picture of actor Ranveer Singh. The Luka Chuppi actress had shared the same on the Band Baaja Baarat actor's birthday on July 6. She had stated in the caption that her character is a huge fan of Ranveer in the movie.