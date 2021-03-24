Kriti Sanon Says Playing Sita In Adipurush Comes With Pressure; 'People’s Sentiments Are Attached To It'

Recently, the makers of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush put all speculations to an end when they announced that they have roped in Kriti Sanon to play Sita in the epic drama. The much anticipated film also stars Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

In an interview with Mid-day, Kriti has now opened up about essaying the role of Sita in this magnum opus. The actress said that her character in Adipurush comes with its own pressure. Kriti further added that she doesn't want to portray her role in a wrong way since people's sentiments are attached to it.

She expressed that people's expectations are attached to the character and hence, she does not want to portray it in any wrong way. The tabloid quoted the actress as saying, "I am overwhelmed and grateful that I am playing such an iconic character. The role comes with a lot of pressure because we don't want to [portray] anything that is not [true to] the part. People's sentiments are attached to the character."

Kriti said that being 'authentic' to the story will help win the battle halfway and added that one needs to keep a check on their body language, dialogue delivery when playing such a character in today's time. The actress expressed faith in Adipurush director Om Raut and said that she is in 'safe hands.' Kriti also revealed that she has been working on her Telugu language for this pan-India movie.

"When you're telling a story that is not set in today's times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I am in safe hands. I like his clarity on the film, and he is technically sound. This is the first time I am shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan-India film, so I had to work on my Telugu."

The Dilwale actress also opened up about her bonding with her co-star Prabhas and said, "When I first met him, I thought he was shy, but once we started chatting, we were unstoppable. He is a foodie, and loves feeding his co-stars."

Kriti further revealed details about her work schedule for the upcoming few months and told the tabloid, "I have four days' work here, post which I will head to Arunachal Pradesh for Bhediya for 15 days, and follow it up with another schedule of Adipurush. I have dedicated March, April and May to the two films."

Om Raut's Adipurush is scheduled to have a massive theatrical release on August 11, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Adipurush: First Look Poster Of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Might Release On THIS Date

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon To Play Sita In Prabhas' Adipurush; Actress Says 'Proud To Be A Part Of This Magical World'