Kriti Sanon Says She Would Love To Star In Biopics On Madhubala And Meena Kumari

Kriti Sanon who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Mimi, recently expressed her desire to do biopics of two of Indian cinema's legendary actresses Madhubala and Meena Kumari while speaking with a leading tabloid.

Calling Madhubala and Meena Kumari her favourite actresses, Kriti told ETimes,, "There are certain personalities in our film industry who have been iconic and whose lives I feel people don't really know much about. But people should know about them. And apart from Madhubalaji, I would love to play Meena Kumariji in her biopic. Both were iconic heroines of their time and I personally too would love to learn more about them."

Since a very long time, there has been a strong buzz about a biopic on Madhubala on the cards. It was reported that the Mughal-E-Azam actress' sister Madhu Bhushan is keen on producing a film on her. However, there hasn't been any update yet on the same.

Meanwhile, there were also reports about director Tigmanshu Dhulia planning to make a biopic on Meena Kumari which was supposed to star Vidya Balan, who later opted out of the project. One also hears that a web series is being planned on Meena Kumari's life.

Well, we must say it would be quite interesting to watch Kriti pull off these roles on screen!

Currently, the actress is receiving some rave reviews for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in her last release Mimi. The Laxman Utekar directorial is a remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. She has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath and Dinesh Vijan's untitled film opposite Rajkummar Rao.