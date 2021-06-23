Kriti Sanon Seen Prepping For Upcoming Film Ganapath, Gets Spotted Post Action Training Session, See Pictures

Kriti Sanon has been a busy bee ever since the last year and now with the lockdown easy, the reigning actress is back on her toes juggling her jam-packed schedules.

The talented diva got spotted outside a studio post her action training session. A fan club took their social media to share the pictures as they wrote, "Krits spotted today post training session for her next #ganapath 🔥."

The multi-faceted actress looked super cool in a dark purple, co-ord printed, gym-wear outfit paired with a light pink jacket and hair tied up in a bun. Kriti will be seen in her first ever out and out action role in Ganapath, and has already started her action training for the same.

Ganapath reunites the hit debut pair, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. In her first look for the film, Kriti could be seen in a super hot and grunge look as she was seen sitting on a bike filled with dirt. Her fans are clearly super excited to see this versatile actress don yet another new avatar.

This leading lady of Bollywood has a super envious line-up currently including Om Raut's Adipurush opposite Prabhas starring her in the role of Sita, her solo lead film, Mimi, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Hum Do Hamaare Do with Rajkummar Rao along with another unannounced project, besides Ganapath.