Kriti Sanon Shares A Heartfelt Video About People Showcasing Their Humanity Amidst The COVID-19 Second Wave

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is often known for being vocal about her thoughts on her social media handle. The actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt video wherein she can be seen telling how people are coming together and helping each other amidst the COVID-19 second wave. Kriti begins the video by saying that what breaks us also unites us.

She adds that in the current scenario, it does not matter what a person's caste, religion or social status is. The Housefull 4 actor added that at the end of the day we are all human beings who are feeling each other's pain and suffering. Kriti added how people are coming forward to help each other and amplifying the need for COVID-19 resources that can save someone's life.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Starrer Mimi Headed For An OTT Release: Report

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor says how the COVID-19 second wave has brought strangers to help each other irrespective of any barriers. She captioned the video stating, "I try and see a silver lining in everything.. a ray of light in the dark, good in the bad. Ya. I am that person. Just felt like sharing my today's bedtime thought." Take a look at the same.

Her Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also sent some love on the post. Apart from that actor Jacqueline Fernandez also reacted to the post leaving a red heart emoji while Varun Dhawan wrote, "it's a good thought." The actor had recently wrapped up her film Bhediya alongside Varun. She had also shared a video announcing the same to her fans wherein she and Varun can be seen enjoying a car ride.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon On Dealing With Constant Scrutiny On Social Media: Have Become Lot More Conscious Of What I Speak

The Raabta actor captioned the video stating, "We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful."Earlier Varun Dhawan had also penned a sweet note for Kriti after she had wrapped up the film. Many BTS pictures and videos from the horror-comedy flick had been doing the rounds on social media.

On the work front, apart from Bhediya, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the movie Mimi. The movie will also be starring Pankaj Tripathi. The actor has ambitious projects like Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Ganapath and Hum Do Humare Do in her kitty.