Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Dazzling Eyes In Latest Picture; Credits Her Photographer Akshay Kumar

Kriti Sanon is one celeb who is not only entertaining her fans with her impeccable charm and screen presence but she also never fails to keep her fans updated with some fond moments from her personal and professional on her social media handle. Recently, the actor shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram handle which left her fans into a frenzy. However, what made it even more special was that the picture was clicked by none other than superstar Akshay Kumar.

Talking about the picture, Kriti Sanon can be seen posing for the same with her head tilted at an angle wherein she makes way for a perfect sun-kissed picture. The Heropanti actor's honey-coloured eyes are inevitably the show-stealer in the beautiful picture. Sharing the lovely picture, Kriti gave credits to her photographer, Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, Kriti and Akshay will soon be seen together in the film, Bachchan Pandey. Akshay presumably must have turned photographer for Kriti while shooting for the same. The actor's caption read as, "When Bachchan Pandey a.k.a @akshaykumar turns photographer." Take a look at the post shared by Kriti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar's film, Bachchan Pandey will be helmed by Farhad Samji. The movie will also be starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be penned by Nischay Kuttanda. The film will mark the second collaboration of Akshay and Kriti after Housefull 4.

Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the film Mimi which is the remake of the Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The movie will be helmed by Laxman Utekar and will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film will also be starring Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak in the pivotal roles. Kriti will be essaying the role of a surrogate mother in the film. Apart from that, the actor has director Abhishek Jain's untitled film opposite Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. Recently, the actor's blockbuster look as Jassi from the film Ganapath was also unveiled by the makers wherein she will be seen opposite her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.

