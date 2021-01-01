Kriti Sanon Shares Her New Year Resolution And It Is All About Being 'Real'

As Kriti Sanon welcomed 2021 with open arms, the actress shared her New Year resolution on her Instagram page. Kriti shared a picture of 'thought journal' on her Instagram page, and wrote that she's going to express herself in her own way without suppressing her emotions.

Kriti wrote, "Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing Vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness.. As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to "behave" and mask.. We feel something, we say something else..And i feel that's kinda messed up."

She further wrote, "Never been a new year resolution person.. but this year, i choose to express in my own way. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation 🧘🏻‍♀️😉! What's that one habit you'd like to have in 2021? #Uncomplicate 🦋."

Within a few hours of being uploaded on Instagram, Kriti's post started receiving positive comments by netizens. Her followers lauded her for being 'real', and sent all the positivity to her way.

Earlier today, Kriti also shared a glimpse of how her first day of 2021 started, and captioned her Instagram post as, "My morning dose of happiness 💖💖 Happy New Year everyone! Wishing all of you lots of love, happiness, good health, positivity and peace of mind! 💖🤗."

In the picture, Kriti's room can be seen decked up with balloons. Her pooches Disco and Phoebe can also be seen posing along with the balloons.

With respect to work, Kriti will next be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey, Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Raj and DK's Farzi and Abhishek Jain's Second Innings.