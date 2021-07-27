Kriti Sanon: My Male Friends Feel If Tiger Shroff Can Pull So Many Audiences, His Remuneration Should Be More

Actress Kriti Sanon who is basking in the positive feedback to her latest release Mimi, spoke about pay disparity in Bollywood and said that the difference is not the problem, but she feels it's so huge that it can't be neglected and actresses always have to prove their worth by doing female-centric films.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, "I kind of feel that as much as it is unfair, the difference is not the problem, the difference is a lot and that's the problem. But, having said that, I do believe that your remuneration should be proportional to the amount of audience that you are able to pull into the theatre by yourself."

Kriti went on to add that her point is that a man doesn't have to prove his worth by doing a male-centric film, but a female has to prove it by doing a female-centric film.

The Raabta actress further stated that it doesn't matter how many films one has done, it doesn't matter what his/her role is in the film, how much of an audience one has as an actor, should decide his/her remuneration.

"But sometimes my male friends and fans feel that if a Tiger Shroff can pull so many audiences then, of course, his remuneration should be more. But the problem is ki humari society itni zyada patriarchal hai ki woh (our society is very patriarchal) level is too much," added Kriti.

Those who are unaware, Mimi is streaming on Netflix. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also casts Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.