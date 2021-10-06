Kriti Sanon Spotted With Anurah Kashyap Outside Nikhil Dwivedi's Office, Is Kill Bill Remake Underway?

Kriti Sanon blew any iota of doubt about her talent with her solo outing Mimi. The actress carried the film on her shoulders and smashed the charts with a superb outing. The actress has a handful of movies lined up that she is all set to be a part of as the leading lady. Kriti is however once again in the spotlight as the Kill Bill remake rumours see the light of day yet again.

Kriti who was speculated to be a part of the remake of Quentin Tarantino's famous female combat driven movie, Kill Bill. The speculation is back as Kriti was spotted with Anurag Kashyap outside the office of Nikhil Dwivedi. The actress has some experience of action and has a lot of action films lined up so it may not come as a surprise if the actor actually went ahead and revealed the anticipated news. Take a look at the post.

Kill Bill's rights to be remade had been brought by Nikhil and Anurag was said to take up the director's role for the film. The work on the adaptation of script has been happening all through the lockdown and in Kriti, they may have found their female lead as the actress also managed to deliver a solo hit recently. The role of Kriti is said to be of 'World's Deadliest Female Assassin'.

The Mimi actress has been a part of back to back successful films and has pushed herself into the top league of actresses. She has made sure to establish herself as a bankable name in the industry and is currently busy with the promotions and prepping of her upcoming films.

The actress has multiple films lined up for release, she is going to be seen in her first mythological film with 'Adipurush'. She will become part of yet another franchise with her film Ganapath. Other than that she has Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey and Hum Do Hamare Do lined up.

Image Source: Manoj Mehara Paparazzi