Kriti Sanon Starrer Mimi Headed For An OTT Release: Report

Kriti Sanon who has some exciting projects in her kitty, will be essaying the role of a surrogacy mother in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film Mimi. The social drama is an adaptation of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Kriti wrapped up the shooting of this film and now, all eyes are on its release.

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Kriti-starrer Mimi is now headed for a release on the OTT platform.

A Filmfare report quoted a source as saying, "Dinesh Vijan has inked a huge deal with a big streaming giant to premiere Kriti's Mimi, along with a few other projects that are already in place. While the team wanted to release their movies in theatres and even tried the same with Roohi, the current situation looks extremely bleak for theatres to even think of reopening. It doesn't seem likely in the next three months, because there is a possibility of a third wave. Dinesh has checked all possibilities and finally decided to go online with Mimi. He has earned a good profit and is expected to make the announcement soon."

Earlier, in an interview with a leading tabloid, Kriti had dropped a hint that Mimi might take the digital route in the current COVID-19 scenario. The actress had said that Mimi is a great film, and she would love to entertain the masses in theatres with their content but right now, it looks difficult.

Speaking about her character in Mimi, the actress had also spilled the beans and said, "I play a young girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress Yes, Mimi has dreams of her own and there is a reason why she agrees to become a surrogate. It's the most beautiful script I have come across and Mimi was one of those films which I agreed to be a part of in the first narration itself."

Besides Kriti Sanon, Mimi also stars Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.