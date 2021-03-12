Kriti Sanon To Play Sita In Prabhas' Adipurush; Actress Says 'Proud To Be A Part Of This Magical World'

Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's upcoming epic drama Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films which has caught everyone's attention ever since the makers announced this pan India project. While we already know that the magnum opus has Prabhas essaying the role of Ram who is pitted opposite Saif Ali Khan's character Lankesh, there were various speculations doing the rounds as to who would play the leading lady.

Well, the cat is finally out of the bag! Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sita opposite South star Prabhas' Ram. Along with her, Sunny Singh has been roped in to play Lakshman in the film.

Kriti took to her Instagram page to express her excitement about being a part of Adipurush and wrote, "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH ❤️ This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world.. ✨🙏🏻."

Director Om Raut also welcomed Kriti and Sunny onboard and tweeted, "Welcoming @kritisanon and @mesunnysingh to the #Adipurush family."

Speaking about bringing Ramayan to life with Adipurush, Raut who earlier helmed Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, told Film Companion in an interview, "With Adipurush, I want to create a great world around it and have our characters from our great epics interact with it. I want to stay truthful to my imagination - the kind of aesthetic that I would bring into the story."

The filmmaker had also opened up about casting Saif as an evil man in the film and said, "Saif is a genius actor. I think he is one of the finest that we have in our nation. He brings so much passion to the set every morning. He will go into the deep and study the character thoroughly. I personally learn a lot from him every morning. I just enjoy working with him. His passion and commitment and pure acting talent is what I always admire. For an actor or a director, whether it is a good guy or a bad guy, you need committed performers who will put in their energy, efforts and time."

Adiprush is slated to have a massive release on August 11, 2021, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The multilingual pan-India movie has left us all excited!

