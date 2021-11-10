    For Quick Alerts
      Kriti Sanon Turns Biker Girl For Tiger Shroff's Ganapath; See Video

      Kriti Sanon recently took to social media to share a sneak peak of her intriguing character, 'Jassi' from Tiger Shroff's dystopian thriller Ganapath helmed by Vikas Bahl.

      The actress is all set to channel a never before action avatar during the film's shoot which is currently unfolding in the UK. Kriti captioned her Instagram post as, "Shoot Mode on 🎬 Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action 🙅 and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule 🎥."

      Kriti will be seem doing some high-octane action sequences in the film helmed by a dynamo like Tiger Shroff. The stylish slick video shared shows Kriti clad in an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike. Her look has left many fans intrigued by her character Jassi's graph in the much-awaited thriller.

      Have a look.

      Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is set to take the big screen by storm on 23rd December, 2022. If we go by the schedule announcement videos, it seems a Christmas bonanza is in the making and will for sure rock the box office like never before!

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 15:23 [IST]
      X