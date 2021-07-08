Kriti Sanon Urges Paps Not To Cover Funerals After Dilip Kumar's Death: Lets Put Humanity Before Profession

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories urging media and paparazzi to avoid covering celebrity funerals. The actress shared a 'humble request' saying that it's disturbing to see 'videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background'. The post came after the death of legendary star Dilip Kumar on July 7. Videos and pictures of the actor's funeral taking place in Mumbai were shared on social media by many.

Kriti had titled her post as 'A humble request', and said that a funeral is a personal affair and people should be allowed to mourn in peace without a camera flashing in their faces. She added, "It's disturbing to see videos of such a sensitive event with photographers talking casually in the background. I urge the media to please not cover funerals and give the family and closed ones their privacy. Would you like such a personal loss being flashed all over? Lets change things a bit.. Lets put humanity before profession!"

Niren Bhatt Opens Up About Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya, Says Its Not A Werewolf Film

This is not the first time Kriti has called out media publications. Back in 2020, the actress blasted media for not covering Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral with sensitivity. She had shared a post saying, "Some MEDIA people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity.. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really??! Banging the car window and saying "madam sheesha neeche karo no" to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral..."

Mimi First Poster: Kriti Sanon Teases Fans To 'Expect The Extraordinary From The Ordinary'

She had also ended the post on a similar note last year . She asked the media to put humanity before their profession and asked them to maintain some dignity and distance. She added, "Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don't forget that."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat in 2019. Her upcoming projects include Mimi, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, horror-comedy Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and Adipurush.