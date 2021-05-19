Kritika Kamra Admits There's No Shame In Calling Up Filmmakers For Work; 'But I Refrain From That'

Kritika Kamra won hearts with her portrayal of Arohi in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Kitani Mohabbat Hai. After starring in television shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, MTV Webbed 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and others, the actress made her debut in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Mitron opposite Jackky Bhagnani in 2018.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Kriti opened up about her journey in showbiz and said that she took a break from TV industry because she didn't want to be a part of saas-bahu drama. She said that she didn't become an actress to be in her comfort zone.

Kritika was quoted as saying, "I had tried everything. And, I didn't want to be a part of a saas-bahu drama. There were offers of such kind, but I decided to take a break. I didn't want to remain in my comfort zone. I hadn't become an actress for this."

She further continued, "I came back to TV and did Reporters. After that, I had signed 3 films but they never took off. So, I once again came back to TV and did Chandrakanta."

Meanwhile, Kritika is quite keen to pursue her Bollywood career. On being asked if she takes the initiative of calling up filmmakers for work, the actress replied in negative, but added that there's no shame in doing so.

I'd rather let my auditions speak for themselves. There's no shame in calling up filmmakers but I refrain from that. Instead, I ask my team to get in touch with casting directors," ETimes quoted the Ganga Kii Dheej actress.

Talking about facing her share of rejections in her journey, Kritika continued, "I know that I come with a big bag-and-baggage of having done quite a few TV shows. I have had my share of rejections in life but I always believe that to be an actor is an act of hope."

Earlier this year, Kritika was seen in Amazon Prime's political thriller web series Tandav co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dino Morea. The actress called it her turning point and said that she always wanted to work with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Currently, Kriti has a few web shows in her kitty.