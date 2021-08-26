KRK Asks Who Asked Manoj Bajpayee To File Case Against Him, Adds 'Dadu ji Can’t Save Your Career

Recently it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal defamation case against Kamaal R Khan in an Indore court. Reacting to the news, KRK took to his Twitter account questioned Manoj about filing the case in Indore. He added, 'dadu ji can't save his career by turning others against him.'

Manoj Bajpayee Files Criminal Defamation Plea Against Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan

Kamaal R Khan also tagged Mumbai police in the tweet and wrote, "I haven't received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn't trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?"

The actor and self-proclaimed critic added, "And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can't save your career by harassing me. You are making entire Bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing your films but it won't work. I will still review your all films."

For the unversed, earlier this week, Manoj on Tuesday filed the case against KRK for allegedly posting a derogatory tweet against him on July 26. Manoj represented by lawyer Paresh S Joshi filed the complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against KRK under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 500 (punishment for defamation).

KRK Reacts To Interim Order Banning Him From Defamatory Posts On Salman Khan: I Just Review Films Honestly

This is not the first time, an actor has filed a defamation complaint against KRK. Post Radhe's release, KRK and Salman Khan have been batting heads after the latter filed a defamation complaint. While Salman Khan's lawyer claimed that the case was filed allegations of corruption and money laundering levelled against the actor, KRK insists that the legal battle ensued due to his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.