KRK Claims Bollywood People Are Harassing Him; Says 'I Might Leave India Forever Like MF Hussain'

Since the last few weeks, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been grabbing eyeballs for his legal tussle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Now, in his latest tweet, the self-proclaimed critic has alleged that 'Bollywood people' are harassing him and that he might leave India forever to avoid facing a legal case.

KRK tweeted, "I was very near to stop reviewing films but again I have gone too far. And I think, I have gone far forever because I don't have age to struggle more. The way Bollywood people are harassing me, I might leave India forever like MF Hussain. So that I don't need to face any case."

He said that no law can stop him from reviewing films once he leaves India permanently.

"Bollywood ppl must understand that they can stop me by court only if I want to visit India. Once I will leave India permanently then no law can stop me from reviewing films. And if I will leave India then Bollywood ppl will regret for lifetime coz BhaiChara Khatam Ho Chuka Hoga!" he wrote in another tweet.

He also issued a warning in which he said that he shouldn't be pushed 'too much' as he has many videos and secrets to divulge.

KRK wrote in another tweet, "So its really better to not push me too much. I have so many videos and secrets, that I can remove Chaddhi of many Bollywoodwala! And if I will leave India, Toh Fir Main Ye Sab Badi Dhoom Dhaam Se Karoonga! Acchi Tarah Se note Kar Lena, Jo Main Aaj Kah Raha Hoon! Have fun!"

He further added, "I myself not interested to review films but unfortunately you bollywoodwalas are forcing me to keep doing that. Thanks!"

For the unversed, Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against KRK after which the latter had alleged that the legal action was taken against him as he had given a negative review for the superstar's Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Soon, Salman Khan's legal team issued a clarification in which they said that the case was filed for maligning the superstar's reputation.

The statement read, "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand "Being Human" are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself."