KRK Claims Shiney Ahuja Had Rejected His Film Offer Post Release From Jail Because Of This Shocking Reason

Amid his onging legal feud with superstar Salman Khan, Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK continues to hit out at Bollywood in his tweets. His latest claim is about actor Shiney Ahuja.

In a series of tweets, KRK has claimed that Shiney Ahuja, who was convicted for raping his domestic help, had rejected his film offer after his release from jail. KRK alleged that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor had told him that 'Bhatt Sahab (presumably referring to Mahesh Bhatt) and Madhur Bhandarkar' had assured him that they would take care of his career if he took care of their cases.

KRK took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I met #ShineyAhuja at a hotel in Delhi right after the release from jail. I wanted him to do a film of a director. I told him u shud do it coz u won't get any other film. He said-Bhatt Sahab & Madhur Bhandarkar told me-you take care of ur case n we will take care of ur career."

He wrote in another tweet, "I told him- They are lying to you. Your career is finished. And see, today he can't get work in serials also. So problem is this in the Bollywood that nobody wants to hear the truth. Everybody wants to live in the world of good dreams."

Shiney Ahuja's last Bollywood outing was Welcome Back which starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah and Paresh Rawal.

Coming back to KRK, the man has lately been in the news after Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him. While KRK alleged that the suit was filed against him for bashing the superstar's Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's legal team quashed his claims and clarified that the defamation case was filed for maligning the actor's reputation.

Meanwhile, on Monday (June 7, 2021), Salman filed an application before a court, demanding that contempt action be initiated against KRK since he continues to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so.