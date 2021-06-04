KRK Clarifies He Wasn't Referring To Actor Govinda In His Tweet After The Latter Breaks His Silence!

Amid his ongoing legal tussle with superstar Salman Khan, Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK recently tweeted, "Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won't disappoint you!" KRK's tweet left everyone wondering if the Coolie No. 1 actor was really support KRK over Salman in their fight.

Govinda Breaks Silence On Supporting Kamaal R Khan Over His Fight With Salman Khan; 'Seems Like An Agenda'

However now, KRK has sent out a clarification that he wasn't referring to actor Govinda in his tweet. The self-styled film critic tagged the Partner star in a tweet and wrote, "Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn't tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who's real name Govinda. So I can't help if media people make news about you."

Have a look at his tweet.

Please note Mr. Govind Arun Ahuja @govindaahuja21, I didn’t tag you because I was not talking about you. I was talking about my friend, who’s real name Govinda. So I can’t help if media people make news about you. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2021

KRK's tweet arrived after Govinda reacted to reports claiming that he was supporting KRK because of his alleged cold-war with Salman Khan.

While speaking with IANS, the Aankhen actor had slammed these rumours and said that he hasn't been in touch with KRK for the last many years. He had claimed that the self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about his and his films in the past. Further, Govinda had called KRK as someone who creates nuisance and has an agenda by dragging him in the matter he has nothing to do with.

For the unversed, the ongoing controversy began with a tweet by KRK in which he alleged that Salman Khan had slapped a legal case on the self-proclaimed critic for giving negative reviews for his Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

However, Salman's legal team quashed KRK's allegations and clarified that the legal action was taken against KRK for defaming the actor by calling him 'corrupt', and his brand 'Being Human' a fraud.