KRK Criticizes Shah Rukh Khan's Collaboration With Atlee For His Next: He Is Trusting Makers Instead Of Story

After his ugly feud with Salman Khan, controversial film critic-actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has criticized Shah Rukh Khan for the latter's upcoming project. Speculations have been rife that the superstar will be collaborating with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his next film. The critic shared a series of tweets wherein he stated that this collaboration may be bad for the actor.

Talking about the same, the Deshdrohi actor first shared a tweet wherein he stated that Shah Rukh Khan is making a mistake by trusting the director instead of the story. He tweeted, "I really can't understand that why SRK is doing a film with south director #Atlee who doesn't know anything about Hindi audience choice. This is the biggest problem of #SRK that he is trusting makers instead of the story. People won't accept him in masala films like #Pathan etc."

Kamaal R Khan further added that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor wants to essay younger roles. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant added, "Even #SRK is doing the same mistake like other stars that he doesn't want to become an old man at the age of 56 years also. He wants to do only Bholu cute boy role, which ppl won't digest. Bollywood actors are having a phobia of doing young boy role to get the young actress in the film."

Lastly, the critic praised Shah Rukh Khan stating that he really likes the megastar but is upset with his wrong choice of movies. The Ek Villain actor wrote, "#SRK is a brilliant actor and he still can give big hit film of 500Cr business if he does right film. But unfortunately, he is doing the wrong films. I really love him, so I feel really bad for his choice of bad films. And he will get angry like other actors when I will give a bad review." Take a look at his tweets.

Meanwhile, KRK's ugly feud with Salman Khan had grabbed several eyeballs. It all started after the critic gave poor reviews to Salman's movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A case was filed against the critic by the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor's team as they accused him of giving out defamatory statements against the actor.