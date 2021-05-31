KRK Locks His Twitter Account After Spat With Salman Khan & Mika Singh

Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, often stirs a storm on social media for his controversial tweets and jibes at celebrities. In the past, many stars have called him out for his offensive tweets on them.

After his latest tiff with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and singer Mika Singh, KRK has now locked his Twitter account. He has changed the settings on his Twitter account and made it a private one.

It all began when KRK recently claimed that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him for his negative review for the actor's latest Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Soon, Salman's legal team issued a clarification in response to KRK's allegations.

Kamaal R Khan Says He Will Bring Salman Khan On Road & Destroy His Career; 'You Messed With Wrong Person'

They slammed his claims and said that KRK has been sued in connection with his allegations of corruption and money laundering against Salman.

Later, singer Mika Singh slammed KRK on Twitter and said that he only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He warned KRK not to mess around in his tweet in Punjabi that read, "He only picks on the soft people in Bollywood. He won't mess with his daddy. Tell my son to unblock me please. I am not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap. I am his daddy."

Further, in an interaction with Bollywood Spy, Mika said that if KRK ever tries to target him, he will give him one tight slap instead of filing any case.

"Meri taraf se koi case-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga," he told the portal further adding, "KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He is a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he'll get attacked)."

Trolls Share Hilarious Memes On Kamaal R Khan After Salman Khan Slaps Defamation Notice

KRK responded to Mika Singh's statements in his tweet without mentioning the singer's name. He wrote, "Now a Chirkut Singer wants to jump in the matter to get publicity. But I won't give him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai (Son, get excited all you want. I will not give you attention at all because you do not have stature for it).

Coming to his feud with Salman, KRK recently tweeted that he will continue to review Salman Khan's films and songs even if the superstar requests him not to. The self-proclaimed critic also refused to apologize to the superstar and claimed that over 20 'Bollywood people' had reached out to him in support amid his legal tussle with the superstar.