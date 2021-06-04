Shameful! KRK Passes Derogatory Remarks On Rani Mukerji; Says She Married Aditya Chopra For Money

It seems Kamaal R Khan is enjoying all the limelight which he has received after actor Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him for tarnishing his image via his tweets or videos. Even though the self-proclaimed critic is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, he is leaving no stone unturned to be surrounded by more controversies. Otherwise, how would you justify his recent tweets which was a nasty attack on actress Rani Mukerji.

It all happened when KRK shared his thoughts on extramarital affair and tweeted, "I really can't understand those people, who can break their marriage for other girl. Arey Maze Karne Hain Toh Karo, Ghar Todna Zaroori hai? And if they have a child, then how can they do that? Me and my wife can die for our children but can't leave them."

In his next tweet, he shared a mantra for successful marriage and gave examples of himself and Akshay Kumar, and said that they both never oppose their wives and always listen to them.

Govinda Breaks Silence On Supporting Kamaal R Khan Over His Fight With Salman Khan; 'Seems Like An Agenda'

He tweeted, "If you want to make your married life successful then you should become #JoruKaGulam like Akki and me. Never oppose wife. Whatever she says, you should consider that 100% correct. Always tell her that she is very clever and you are nothing compare to her." (sic)

If you want to make your married life successful then you should become #JoruKaGulam like Akki and me. Never oppose wife. Whatever she says, you should consider that 100% correct. Always tell her that she is very clever and you are nothing compare to her. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2021

In his next tweet, he made derogatory remarks against Rani and wrote that she married Aditya Chopra for money. It's indeed shameful that he dragged Rani in his tweet for no reason, but the worst part is, not only did he drag her unnecessarily, but also raised a finger on her dignity.

Trolls Share Hilarious Memes On Kamaal R Khan After Salman Khan Slaps Defamation Notice

He tweeted, "You can have successful married life without becoming "Joru Ka Ghulam" also, if you do have wife like Rani Mukherjee, who got married for money. Then wife won't care, So you do whatever you want to do. She was just looking for money and she got it." (sic)

You can have successful married life without becoming “Joru Ka Ghulam” also, if you do have wife like Rani Mukherjee, who got married for money. Then wife won’t care, So you do whatever you want to do. She was just looking for money and she got it. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2021

As expected, his tweet was not in good taste and it left netizens furious. We wonder how Rani who is well-known for being one of the most hardworking actresses, would react to his tweet. Will YRF also go the Salman Khan way against KRK? Well, only time will tell.

(Social media posts are unedited.)