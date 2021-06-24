KRK Reacts To Interim Order Banning Him From Defamatory Posts On Salman Khan: I Just Review Films Honestly

Recently, a court in Mumbai temporarily restrained Kamaal R Khan aka KRK from sharing any defamatory posts or videos on social media against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The court passed this interim order in a defamation suit filed by Salman against the Ek Villain actor.

However, KRK in his recent tweet, has claimed that he is yet to receive the interim order passed on the court on Wednesday (June 23, 2021). He further said that he has never said anything defamatory about Salman Khan and only shares honest reviews of his movies.

KRK took to his Twitter page and posted, "Till now, I have not received Court order copy but I read in media reports that court has asked me to not say anything defamatory against #Salmankhan! I have never said anything defamatory in the past and I won't say in the future also. I just review films honestly and I will do."

See his tweet.

Till now, I have not received Court order copy but I read in media reports that court has asked me to not say anything defamatory against #Salmankhan! I have never said anything defamatory in the past and I won’t say in the future also. I just review films honestly and I will do. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 23, 2021

As per a report in PTI, the court has restrained KRK, his agents from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos, posting, re-posting, tweeting, re-tweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing any further or other defamatory/ slanderous content, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to the Salman Khan, his business, present or future projects, including Radhe (a Salman Khan-starrer film which released last month). The report stated that this temporary injunction shall continue till the final disposal of the suit.

The court held that a person's reputation is "purest treasure and the most precious perfume of life" and said, "If the defendant (KRK) is permitted to continue the use of such defamatory words against against the plaintiff (Salman Khan) they will cause irreparable loss to the image of plaintiff in the society." The court has adjorned the matter till August 2.

For the unversed, Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against KRK following which the latter alleged that this action was taken because he had bashed the superstar's last release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

However, Salman's legal team quashed KRK's allegations and clarified that the suit was filed following a series of defamatory tweets and videos posted by KRK against the superstar and for accusing Salman's brand 'Being Human' of being involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering.