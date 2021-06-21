KRK Reveals Why He Didn't Review Vidya Balan's Sherni; Says 'I Don't Watch Such Small Films'

Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK often grabs headlines with his controversial tweets targeting many celebrities and their work. Recently, he shared a tweet in which he took a dig at Vidya Balan's latest release Sherni which premiered on Amazon Prime last week.

KRK wrote that his fans have been asking him to review the film but he won't adhere to their request because he doesn't watch such 'small films'.

His tweet read, "Many people are asking me to review film #Sherni. Dear people please note, I don't watch such small films neither review them nor talk about them. Because I am #ThebrandKRK the No.1 critic in the world #DrKRK."

See his post.

Many people are asking me to review film #Sherni. Dear people please note, I don’t watch such small films neither review them nor talk about them. Because I am #ThebrandKRK the No.1 critic in the world #DrKRK. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 19, 2021

KRK's offensive tweet didn't go down well with netizens who slammed him for calling Sherni a 'small film.'

A Twitter user wrote, "We understand, but this movie is not as small as you. Even though, you don't have to watch. It's not made for people and brand as small as you." Another one commented, "As a reviewer you should review every film. No film is small or big for a reviewer. But, we can see, you carry a well-set agenda with you. Locking your account and unlocking it occasionally. Saying things and back out from them is natural for you. People do laugh, but at you sir!"

Lately, KRK has been in the news for his legal tussle with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after the latter slapped him with a defamation notice. While KRK claimed that the actor was upset by his criticism of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's legal team clarified that the defamation suit was filed because of KRK's defamatory statements against the superstar and his brand 'Being Human.'

Following this, KRK declared that he won't review Salman's films and songs anymore, but later changed his mind and said that he will 'bring Salman to the streets' and destroy his career as he has messed with the wrong person.

Coming back to Sherni, Vidya Balan has been receiving some rave reviews for her performance in this film helmed by Amit Masurkar.