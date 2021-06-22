KRK Will Stop Reviewing If Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan Star In His Film To ‘Save Bollywood'

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK has asked A-list actors including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana to star in his film to help save Bollywood. KRK also promised to stop reviewing films when he turns to direction and production.

KRK Reveals Why He Didn't Review Vidya Balan's Sherni; Says 'I Don't Watch Such Small Films'

KRK recently took to Twitter and opened up about his plans to become a Bollywood producer. The actor tagged a number of top Bollywood stars and tweeted, "I genuinely want to stop reviewing films. I will stop reviewing films on The day, I will launch my film as a producer or director. So I request to @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @iHrithik @TheAaryanKartik @ayushmannk @Varun_dvn @TheJohnAbraham to help me and entire Bollywood pls."

In a follow-up tweet, he also tagged Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor. He continued in a subsequent tweet, "Bollywood people must understand One more important thing! They can't stop me from reviewing their films by court or threats. They can stop me only by request and by accepting me #TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK!"

KRK Lashes Out At Youtube, Says 'See U In Court' As They Take Down His Diss Track For Mika Singh

Promising he won't review films if he starts working behind the camera, he asked A-listers to take one for the team. "If one of you can't do my film to save entire Bollywd from my reviews then it's clear that you ppl don't love Bollywood. Fir Aap Chahte Ho Ki main review Deta Rahun Aur Aap Maze Lete Raho (That means you want me to keep reviewing so you can keep enjoying)." (sic)

Notably, KRK had produced regional films like Deshdrohi in which he also starred and the Bhojpuri film Munna Pandey Berozgaar. Currently, KRK has been making headlines for the defamation case filed by Salman Khan.