Kubbra Sait On Aryan Khan's Drugs Case: What We Are Doing For TRPs Is Quintessentially Ruining Someone's Life

Ever since Aryan Khan got arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau, many B-town celebrities have been sharing their thoughts on his arrest. Many also came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, because they are going through a tough time. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Kubbra Sait also opened up about Aryan Khan's case and said that the whole controversy around the Khan scion is quite scary.

While speaking to India Today, Kubbra said that it is a very scary time to live in, where anything and everything one does is judged and everyone is quick to come up with their verdict and nobody really cares about the truth anymore.

She further said, "When they start manipulating facts, when they start selling manipulated facts as entertainment, it is a very sad situation to be in. And this has not happened today. It has happened over the last few years. We have seen it happen, and it is really unfortunate."

"What we don't realise is that what we are doing for TRPs is quintessentially ruining someone's life. And who are these people, who one day wake up and say you are God, and the next day call you Satan? How did they make that shift? It almost seems like a bad continuity in a film. It is so jerky that it scares you, and you are like what am I watching in life?" added the Sacred Games actress.

In the same interview, Kubra also spoke about staying away from social media to avoid negativity and said that she has stopped watching the news because it makes no sense to her.

"I got off Twitter for a very long time. I have come back to Twitter because I am really enjoying sharing news about Foundation. But apart from that, I am observing everything and I think I go back, sob a little and fix my heart and say maybe it was my destiny to be born in this time to see this drama and to see this circus unfold," added Kubbra.