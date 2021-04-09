Kubbra Sait Wants Sonu Sood To Take Responsibility To Vaccinate India, See Tweet

With the unfortunate surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the nation, there has been more and more awareness about the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Recently actor Kubbra Sait took to her social media to share a tweet wherein she mentioned that people should leave the task of getting the country vaccinated to Sonu Sood. For the unversed, Sonu himself received his COVID-19 vaccine recently and also spread the awareness around the same.

Talking about the post, Kubbra took to her social media handle to state, "Leave it to Sonu Sood to vaccinate India. Cheers." Sonu won several laurels for his uncountable humanitarian and philanthropic activities for the migrant workers and all the other population of the country who were worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. We wonder what the Happy New Year actor has to say about Kubbra's opinion about him taking up the responsibility for spreading the awareness for COVID-19 vaccination in the country. Take a look at the tweet shared by the Sacred Games actor.

Leave it to Sonu Sood to vaccinate India.

Cheers. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Sonu had taken to his social media to share a picture of himself getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The actor mentioned in the caption stating he has received his vaccine and that now it is time for the whole country to be vaccinated. He also informed his fans about the biggest vaccination drive named 'Sanjivani' that has been started by him. The Shootout At Wadala actor went on to say that the drive will spread awareness around the need to get vaccinated and will also get people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Take a look at his tweet.

Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

Not only this but Sonu Sood also urged the health ministry to announce the COVID-19 vaccination for people under the age bracket of 25 and above. The actor's tweet read as "I urge @MoHFW_INDIA to consider 25 years and above getting vaccinated too. With the number of cases rising and even kids getting infected in large numbers with the virus it's high time we announce the vaccination for 25 years and above. Max number of cases I come across are youngsters."

