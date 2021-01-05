Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Actor Parzaan Dastur Gets Engaged To His Ladylove Delna Shroff; See Photos

Remember the young Punjabi kid from Kuch Kuch Hota who silently counted the stars in the sky and made us go all emotional by telling Kajol's character Anjali, "Tussi Ja Rahe Ho? Tussi Na Jao"? Well, the boy has grown into a handsome man and is in a happy space, away from the prying eyes of the media.

Recently, Parzaan Dastur got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Delna Shroff in a traditional Parsi family ceremony in the presence of few family members and close friends. Have a look at the pictures from Parzaan-Delna's engagement ceremony.

Parzaan Dastur Announces His Engagement With Girlfriend Delna Shroff The actor shared this beautiful snap from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you so much for showering all your love! We had a beautiful engagement ceremony and I can't thank everyone enough for coming and blessing us. Time to get ready for the big day! #DelCountsDaStars PS: Doesn't @delnasshroff look beautiful in her red traditional Parsi gara saree!?" Parzaan-Delna's Ring Ceremony Parzaan and Delna are all smiles while exchanging their engagement rings in this candid capture. A Match Made In Heaven For the engagement ceremony, Parzaan picked up a white short kurta with a matching overcoat known as Dhugli, pants and an elongated hat known as Fetah. His fiancée Delna looked radiant in a red embroidered sari, draped in Parsi style. In this picture, Delna is seen kissing her would-be-hubby on his cheek.

Last year, in October, Parzaan had popped the question to Delna and had later shared a picture from the proposal and captioned it as, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding."

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Parzaan had opened up about his love story with Delna and revealed, "We had met in college years ago and were friends only on social media. Reconnected recently and then consequently started dating."

