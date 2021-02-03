Kumar Sanu Has Lost All Hope Of Winning A National Award In His Career; Says 'No Reward Bigger Than My Fans'

Every 90s kid remembers swaying to the tunes of legendary singer Kumar Sanu and falling in love with his songs. In his career spanning three decades, Sanu has delivered some of the greatest hits and garnered a massive fan-following.

Right from falling in love to heartbreak, there's a Kumar Sanu song for every occasion. Not just in Hindi, the celebrated singer has also crooned in other languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi among others. It's a bit shocking for his fans that Kumar Sanu, one of the most celebrated names in the Indian film industry, has not won a single National Award in his career.

In a recent tête-à-tête with Navbharat Times, Padma Shri awardee Kumar Sanu opened up about not receiving a single National Award over the years despite his immense contribution to Indian music industry.

Blaming it all on scheming and manipulation, Kumar Sanu said, "I did not receive a National Award yet because maybe they think I don't deserve one." The playback singer said that the time has passed and he has lost all hope of winning a National Award.

"I don't want a National Award now. I am happy that I have my fans supporting me and they listen to my songs. There's no reward bigger than my fans listening to my songs," the singer told the tabloid.

Speaking about the manipulations that happen, the singer continued, "I feel the common man knows it all. They know who deserves what. Why should I comment on it? It is evident that a lot of manipulations happen when it comes to selecting the right candidate for the National Award. I can challenge the ones who have received National Award that my achievements are more than theirs, but I don't want to get into this mess now. I had never thought of becoming a singer and achieving all that I have, so I am satisfied that I have a huge fan following."

Further, Kumar Sanu also opened up about being conferred with the prestigious Padmi Shri Award in 2009 and said, "I feel privileged to be honoured by Padma Shri but I feel that such honours should be given at the right time in one's career. It motivates artistes to perform better."

