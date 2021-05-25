Kumar Sanu Unhappy With Singers Of Today's Generation; Says They Are Insecure And There Is Zero Creativity

Singer Kumar Sanu who has many evergreen songs to his credit, is anything but happy with singers of the current generation. Sanu says that the generation is good at only copying international music, and the singers have zero creativity.

While speaking to TOI, Kumar Sanu said that he has always made the best use of the opportunities that have come his way, and tried to justify all the songs that he has sung.

Speaking about the current generation in the music industry, Kumar Sanu said, "Today's generation is very insecure especially the ones in the music industry. Before entering the industry, you have to do a lot of other things outside, which I believe is not good. There are too many singers and composers in the industry now but no creativity."

"People today just get inspired by international music and copy-paste them here with Hindi lyrics. In this way, I feel the industry has indeed changed a lot. Now, creating an identity in the industry has become very difficult for any singer or composer. I believe that where there is no creativity, you cannot create an identity there," added the 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' singer.

When asked about his favourite song from his own collection, he said that he has sung each one of his songs with all his heart. He further said that he used to put in a lot of work behind every song, and owing to the same reason, not just his fans, but many people love his songs even today.

"It is difficult to pick one song from the many that I have sung. But if I had to pick one, it would be, 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye'. It is very close to my heart. The song has a simple-yet-powerful message in it and it is something everybody can relate to, as well," said the 63-year-old singer.