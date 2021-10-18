Kunal Kapoor Has Gone Through A Full Cycle, Says Filmmaker Are Now Calling Him An Interesting Actor

Kunal Kapoor, who turned 44 today (October 18), opened up about his acting journey. The actor said that while today artists have many platforms to explore, a couple of years ago it was tough to especially if you were an outsider.

Talking about his debut with the 2004 release, Meenaxi- A Tale of Three Cities, Kunal said that at the time, a lot of people told him not to become an actor because 'it is very difficult for outsiders to breakthrough". However, he got a lot of fame after doing Rang De Basanti in 2006 still his struggling days were not far behind.

"Then they (filmmakers) said, 'He has disappeared, he is finished'. And now, I have a lot of filmmakers calling me and saying 'You are such an interesting actor, we would like to do more stuff with you'. That is a full-cycle you go through as an actor," he was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Kunal Kapoor Reveals A Doctor From The US Wanted To Move Back To India After Watching Rang De Basanti!

Calling the industry unstable, where perception changes quickly, Kunal said several filmmakers who didn't think he was the right actor for the part they were writing have called him back and asked, "'Would you be interested in hearing the part' It does change very rapidly."

He also praised OTT platforms for changing the status quo. The Empire actor said, "In case, you don't find the films you are looking for, there are incredible shows that you can do. You can be a part of films on these platforms. This is the best time for outsiders to be actors. Nobody on OTT is thinking of what the market is."

The Empire Web Series Review: Kunal Kapoor's Period Drama Begins Strong But Rushes For A Quick End

Kunal was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Empire. He garnered a lot of praise from fans and critics alike for the role of Babur, son of Umar Sheikh Mirza. Kunal Kapoor is yet to announce his upcoming films.