Kunal Kapoor Reveals A Doctor From The US Wanted To Move Back To India After Watching Rang De Basanti!

There's no denying that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti is one of the most loved films of Bollywood. The film starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and Alice Patten in the lead roles. In his recent interview with a leading daily, when Kunal who played the role Aslam Khan, was asked about the best memory from his journey, he recalled how a doctor who was settled in the US wanted to move back to India, after watching the film.

Kunal further added, when learnt about the same, he realised the power of art.

"There have been many good things, but when Rang De Basanti happened, I remember during this one theatre visit when a particular person read out a letter from his sister who was in the states. That letter said, 'I am a doctor and after watching your movie I want to come back to India because the RDB dialogue 'kuch badalna hai toh khud ko badalna hoga' really affected me'. And that made me realise the power of art and the possibility of what happens when it goes right," recalled Kunal while speaking to Times Of India.

In the same interview, when Kunal was asked if there's any bad memory related to any film, without mentioning any project's name, Kunal said that he feels disappointed when he signs a film and thinks that it will turn out in a certain way, but it does not.

"That gives you a sinking feeling. Sometimes a good script doesn't translate into a good film and that can be very disappointing," asserted Kunal.