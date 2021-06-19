Kunal Kemmu On Daughter Inaaya Naumi's Bond With Taimur: They Are A Riot When They Are Together

Kunal Kemmu is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. The actor often gives fans a sneak-peek of his adorable moments with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on his Instagram page. At the same time, the actor is also a doting uncle to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur. In fact, Inaaya and Taimur are often spotted hanging out together on play dates and their pictures go viral in no time.

Recently in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Kunal opened up on his daughter Inaaya's bond with Taimur and said that they look forward to meet each other. He said that while the two kids lately didn't get to spend much time together because of the recent lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they share a great bond.

The Malang actor was quoted as saying, "They (Inaaya and Taimur) do spend a lot of time. But, unfortunately, in this current lockdown, they haven't even gone to spend so much time with each other. But, ya they do share a nice bond. They look forward to meeting each other. They have lots of fun." Further, he also revealed that Inaaya spent most of her time with her playschool buddies who live near her building during the lockdown.

Kunal said that Inaaya and Taimur are a riot when they are together and added, "Sometimes they do the sweetest things together. It's great to be around them and watch them grow together."

In the same interview, the Golmaal Again actor also opened up on playing a father in his last release Lootcase and said, "I wasn't offered father roles actually until Lootcase happened. That was the first time I was even offered something. So, I can't even say that 'hey you would of course play it. There is nothing wrong with it.' And honestly, when Lootcase was offered to me, It didn't even strike my mind that I'm playing a father. I was like this is a great thing and it is a great relationship between a father and son. Being a father helped on an emotional level, I could connect to a lot of those things. But, playing a father never bothered me."

Kunal's last film Lootcase had premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor had bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his performance in this film. He is yet to announce his next project.