Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan & Naseeruddin Shah Team Up For A Caper Thriller

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu are all set to share screen space for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut titled Kuttey. The film touted to be a caper thriller also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.

Arjun took to his Instagram page to share the first look of this film. He captioned his post as, ना ये भौंकते हैं, ना ग़ुर्राते हैं... बस काटते हैं! Presenting #KUTTEY!"

Arjun Kapoor On Signing Films Back To Back After Mom's Death: I Took On Too Much Work, Somewhere That Helped

Have a look at his post.

Speaking about the film, director Vishal Bhardwaj shared in an official statement, " Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I'm excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv's brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense. I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen."

Kuttey will be bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Luv Ranjan said in a statement, "Vishal ji is one of the most prolific filmmakers in our country. His storytelling and vision as a filmmaker have been very inspiring for me personally. It gives me immense happiness that I am getting to collaborate with him for Aasmaan's film."

Tabu On Completing 30 Years In Film Industry: It's A Moment Of Such Pride Along With Many Other Emotions

Ankur Garg added, "I am also very pleased that Kuttey is going to be the very first collaboration between Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films. I really look forward to collaborating on many more projects in the future. This film has an amazing cast and we're extremely happy to have all of them on board."

Bhushan Kumar said, "We are very thrilled about collaborating with Vishal ji and Luv for Aasmaan's directorial debut Kuttey. It will be exciting to see this creative synergy of two very diverse filmmakers. Kuttey's story and star cast are both very interesting. As we present the first glimpse, we hope that the audience is thrilled for what's next."

Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan has assisted his father on films like 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha. It would be interesting to see what he has in store for the audience in this film.

Kuttey penned by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, currently in its pre-production stage and will commence shooting by the end of 2021.