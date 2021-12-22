KV Vijayendra Prasad On Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore 2: I Am Currently Writing The Script

In 2019, Shabinaa Khan had confirmed a sequel to Akshay Kumar-Sonakshi Sinha's Rowdy Rathore. The 2012 masala entertainer helmed by Prabhudeva was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Vikramarkudu. It featured Akshay Kumar in a double role; that of a brave police officer and a thief.

Writer Vijayendra Prasad who had penned the original film in his recent chat with a leading tabloid shared an update on Rowdy Rathore 2. He confirmed that he is currently working on the script of this sequel. Prasad also revealed that he was approached by producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for writing the script for Rowdy Rathore 2.

"I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab [Sanjay Leela Bhansali, producer] approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon," the Baahubali writer told Mid-day. On being asked if Prabhudeva would be donning the director's hat for the sequel as well, Prasad said, "I am not aware about the director'.

A source close to the project informed the tabloid that Sonakshi Sinha will also be a part of Rowdy Rathore 2 and that the film is slated to hit the shooting floors next year.

The tabloid quoted the source as saying, "Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of Paro. While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended. This will be a completely new narrative. The script will be ready in the next few months, and the movie is expected to go on floors in the end of 2022."

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, the superstar has a jam-packed line up which includes films like Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha and the Hindi remake of pyschological thriller Ratsasan.