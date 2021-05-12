Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya To Film An Elaborate War Scene In Ladakh?

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news for quite some time. The film was scheduled to hit the theatrical screens in December last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on their schedule and the shooting got delayed.

Recently, Aamir went to Ladakh for a recce to zero in locations to shoot some important portions of Laal Singh Chaddha there. Now, we hear that the makers have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh to design an extensive war sequence for the film which will be shot in Ladakh. Parvez Shaikh has previously worked on Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 2019 film War.

If reports are to be believed, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya will be joining Aamir in Ladakh to film this scene. Since the last few months, speculations are rife that the Majli actor has replaced Vijay Sethupathi in the film after the latter opted out citing date issues. However, the makers haven't confirmed this development yet.

According to a report in Mid-day, director Advait Chandan is planning a grand battlefield scene featuring a massive infantry since the Kargil War plays an important part of the narrative in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Buzz is that according to the next scheduled charted out by Advait, the Laal Singh Chaddha team will be stationed in Ladakh for a month and that they would be shooting in a bio-bubble.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "With the movie examining India's political and cultural milestones through the lens of the protagonist, the Kargil War will form a crucial part of the narrative. Aamir and Advait [Chandan, director] have envisioned a grand battlefield scene, complete with massive infantry. If things go as per plan, the production team will hire locals for the sequence. The unit will be put up at The Grand Dragon hotel in Ladakh in a bio-bubble. Advait has charted out a tentative month-long schedule, and intends to head to the northern region as soon as the situation in the country stabilises."

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role, and is scheduled to hit the big screens on Christmas 2021.