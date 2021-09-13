Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Dons Sikh Look, Kareena Kapoor Slips Into Hospital Gown As They Resume Shoot

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has caught everyone's attention ever since the makers announced this movie which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Recently, the two stars were spotted shooting for this film in the city.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Aamir is seen in his Sikh getup donning a turban while Kareena is clad in a hospital gown. The duo is seen heading out in the rain to reach the shoot location.

Have a look.

While Kareena had already wrapped the film's shoot in October last year, the latest update hints that the actress probably has some portions left to wrap up. Back then, the actress had shared a picture with Aamir from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha and written, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again."

Cut the present, Kareena had recently shared a bunch of photos with her team on her Instagram stories and captioned them as, "Laal Singh Chaddha," along with a heart emoticon. Earlier, Aamir and his team minus Bebo had wrapped up a schedule in Ladakh. The superstar's ex wife Kiran Rao had accompanied him on this shooting schedule.

Laal Singh Chaddha helmed by Advait Chandan, also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya who will be seen in a pivotal role in this film.