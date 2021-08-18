Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Jeh Is A Part Of Her Romantic Song With Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was pregnant with her second child Jeh when she was filming for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently in a tete-a-tete with a news portal, the actress opened up on shooting for the movie during her second pregnancy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kareena revealed that she shot for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir for a few weeks in Delhi before she gave birth to Jeh. The Good Newwz actress said that she used to travel every day from Pataudi to Delhi and work through the night.

Opening up on the challenges she faced while filming during her second pregnancy, Bebo told NDTV, "We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi, because I had requested Saif to come with me, because Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an hour and half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly."

The actress further credited Aamir for looking after her when she was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha and said, "100 percent credit goes to Aamir Khan for being absolutely wonderful and taking security measures, not knowing what Covid is and to have an artist who is five months pregnant. I give him all the credit for looking after me and having faith in our entire crew. We used to continuously test them."

Kareena told the news portal that she was constantly in touch with her gynaecologist when she was o shooting for the film, adding that the latter gave her the red flag to work on the film.

"I was constantly in touch with my gynecologist, asking him if the baby would be safe and if I am working and I am not getting rest, how it is affecting my baby," she said. "So, he was like if you are getting eight hours of sleep in the day, you can be working late in the night. He just said that keep washing your hands, wear the mask and keep faith and that's exactly what I did, and it was a brilliant shoot," Bebo was quoted as saying.

She also recalled an incident when she nearly fainted on the sets during the eighth month of her pregnancy because of the heat, humidity and mental stress due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kareena shared, "That day maybe it was the heat, it was the humidity, all the mental stress, like we were in the middle of the lockdown. Maybe everything came together," she said. "I just couldn't get myself out of the van. I couldn't get myself together. I felt like I was going to faint. I sat down and said you know I can't go ahead with this particular shoot right now."

She further joked that Jeh is a part of Laal Singh Chaddha and added, "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me."

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.