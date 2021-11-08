Lara Dutta Breaks Silence On Her Fake Dating Profile Going Viral; 'My Feed Has Been Flooded With Memes'

Actress Lara Dutta who married Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011, reacted to her fake dating profile going viral and several memes that have surfaced on social media, because of the same. After being fed up with trolls, Lara shared a video with clarification, wherein she said that she has been going nuts.

She said in the video, "Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either."

Lara further said that she has nothing against dating apps, as she thinks it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other.

"I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there. I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys," added the Andaaz actress.

With respect to work, Lara was last seen in Ranjit Tiwari's Bell Bottom, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.